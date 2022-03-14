 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man hurt in vehicle collision in underground mine

  Updated
  • 0
Rescue

WEEPING WATER – A 65-year-old man from Syracuse was airlifted to an Omaha hospital following a two-truck collision in an underground mine at the Kerford Limestone Co. last Friday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department identified the man as Mark Stubbendeck.

According to Sheriff William Bruggemann, a call for service came in shortly after 1 p.m. advising there was a collision involving two rock trucks.

One patient was unconscious, the sheriff said.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies were advised they could not go in the mine.

One of the drivers, Stubbendeck, was transported by LifeNet to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries.

The other driver, name not released, was checked out at the scene and released, Brueggemann said.

Weeping Water fire/rescue personnel and Cass County Medics also responded to the accident, he said.

Industrial accidents are investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

