Man injured in rollover accident Wednesday evening

PLATTSMOUTH – A man was cited for driving under influence after suffering injuries in a one-vehicle accident near Bay Road early Wednesday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth fire/rescue crews, responded to a one-vehicle accident shortly before 7 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 75 at the Bay Road exit.

Cass County Communications advised that just prior to the crash Sarpy County had received reports of the vehicle driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.

James C.M. May, 51, of Cocoa, Fla., and possibly living in Bellevue, was southbound on Hwy. 75 in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. Witnesses on scene also reported May speeding, Brueggemann said.

May attempted to exit the highway at Bay Road, cutting through a safety zone and narrowly missing the exit sign, Brueggemann said.

May lost control of his vehicle and nearly hit another vehicle, Brueggemann said. May's vehicle spun and continued off the west side of the exit ramp and continued down an embankment before rolling and briefly going airborne, Brueggemann said. May's vehicle came to rest on its wheels.

May had to be extricated from the vehicle. May was transported by the Plattsmouth rescue crew to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment of his injuries. May was cited for DUI second offense, Brueggemann said.

Seat belts were in use, he said.

