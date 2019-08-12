LOUISVILLE – A 35-year-old Bellevue man, Andrew Batemann, was injured on Saturday after witnesses said he was struck by a train while camping at the Louisville Lakes State Recreation Area.
According to a Cass County Sheriff’s Department report, Louisville Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched at 6:25 p.m. to a report of a male struck by a train near campsite 213. Sheriff’s deputies, along with officials from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad also responded to the scene.
According to the report, Batemann “wanted to feel the breeze of the train as it passed.”
Witnesses stated that Batemann was struck and thrown approximately 15 to 20 feet before coming to rest near the tracks. Batemann was transported from the scene to Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Hospital as a code 3 trauma center patient. Batemann and another family member who was present were both cited for criminal trespassing on the railroad.