Man injures leg while parachuting
WEEPING WATER – A 30-year-old man suffered a broken leg in a parachuting accident on Sunday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

A call for help came into the county’s dispatch office at 3:36 p.m. with Weeping Water rescue personnel and county paramedics responding to the Lincoln Sport Parachute Club, a privately-owned airport near Weeping Water, the department said.

The victim was identified as Grant Fifley, address not available, the department said.

He apparently landed wrong on the parachute jump suffering a compound fracture to a leg, the department said.

Fifley went to a hospital in a private vehicle, declining an ambulance transport, according to the department.

