Man involved in deadly crash to appear in court next week

PLATTSMOUTH – A 56-year-old La Vista man is scheduled to appear in Cass County Court next Tuesday concerning a crash in the county last January that killed four Kansas residents.

Ronald Dubas has been charged with four counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

His case was filed in Cass County Court on Dec. 7 and Dubas was arrested in Sarpy County two days later, according to court records.

He posted 10 percent of a $10,000 bail to get out of jail there.

On the evening of Jan. 31, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol were called to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 south of Union. An investigation determined that a truck, driven by Dubas, was heading north in the southbound lanes and collided with a Chevy Cobalt, driven by Ashley Bracken, 21.

Bracken, Tatiyana Wade, 22, Malaysia Reece, 4, and Keniah Robinson, 5, all of Topeka, Kan., died as a result of the crash. A 20-year-old woman in the front seat of the Cobalt was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

If convicted, Dubas faces a maximum of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine on each count.

