Man may face charges from Sunday accident

ASHLAND – A Papillion man was hospitalized from a Sunday morning accident on Interstate 80 in Cass County.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 1:21 a.m. the county’s dispatch office began receiving multiple calls of a multi-car accident on westbound I-80 at mile marker 425 near Mahoney State Park.

Deputies from his office, along with the Ashland Fire and Rescue department and Cass County emergency management staff, were dispatched to the scene, the sheriff said.

Upon arrival, first responders found a Ford Focus, driven by Jared Holledieck, had been struck from behind by a Ford pickup pulling a fifth-wheel trailer and driven by Galan Privitt of Texas.

Upon further investigation, Holledieck appeared to be impaired and was uncooperative with medics and law enforcement, according to Brueggemann.

A deputy escorted medics with Holledieck to Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Hospital where he continued to be uncooperative, Brueggemann said.

The vehicles were removed from the interstate by 3:30 a.m.

The investigation remains active. Brueggemann said Holledieck could be facing charges, such as driving under the influence, pending the result of the investigation.

