 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man may face charges from Sunday accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Cass County Sheriff's Office

ASHLAND – A Papillion man was hospitalized from a Sunday morning accident on Interstate 80 in Cass County.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 1:21 a.m. the county’s dispatch office began receiving multiple calls of a multi-car accident on westbound I-80 at mile marker 425 near Mahoney State Park.

Deputies from his office, along with the Ashland Fire and Rescue department and Cass County emergency management staff, were dispatched to the scene, the sheriff said.

Upon arrival, first responders found a Ford Focus, driven by Jared Holledieck, had been struck from behind by a Ford pickup pulling a fifth-wheel trailer and driven by Galan Privitt of Texas.

Upon further investigation, Holledieck appeared to be impaired and was uncooperative with medics and law enforcement, according to Brueggemann.

A deputy escorted medics with Holledieck to Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Hospital where he continued to be uncooperative, Brueggemann said.

The vehicles were removed from the interstate by 3:30 a.m.

The investigation remains active. Brueggemann said Holledieck could be facing charges, such as driving under the influence, pending the result of the investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PVFD offers fire prevention tips

PVFD offers fire prevention tips

PLATTSMOUTH – To learn fire prevention tips is important anytime, but fire departments around the country always make it a priority every October.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News