Man on bulldozer found incompetent to stand trial

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County resident who allegedly stole a bulldozer and used it to damage property has been found incompetent to stand trial for the time being.
Rural Murray resident Chad A. Thiessen, 39, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a competency hearing. He was in the courtroom free on bond after he recently posted $10,000. Authorities took him into custody in early June and placed a bond of $100,000, 10 percent.
Authorities have charged Thiessen with four felony counts. They include theft-unlawful taking-$5,000 or more, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and criminal mischief-$5,000 or more. One charge is a Class IIA felony, a second charge is a Class III felony and the other two counts are Class IV felonies.
Thiessen allegedly stole a bulldozer from a construction site east of downtown Murray on June 5. He fortified it with pieces of lumber and then called the Cass County Emergency Dispatch Center. Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said Monday morning that Thiessen’s message included obscenities and warnings to authorities.
Thiessen allegedly drove the bulldozer north on Highway 75 before Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies diverted him off the road. He damaged a section of runway at Plattsmouth Municipal Airport before riding on Union Pacific railroad tracks. Authorities contacted him on his cellphone and convinced him to stop in a beanfield south of Waverly Road.
Palm and defense attorney Julie Bear both told the court two licensed medical professionals had evaluated Thiessen to determine if he was competent to stand trial. Both psychologists said he was not competent to take part in a trial at this time. One of the doctors said it was a reasonable assumption that Thiessen would be able to stand trial in the future after receiving medical attention.
Thiessen will go to a regional mental health center in Lincoln for treatment. If he is able to regain competency then he would return to Cass County District Court for trial proceedings.
Bear asked the court to allow her client to remain free on bond. She said he had not violated any terms of his pre-trial release program and was living with family.
“I don’t think the jail is equipped to deal with mental illness,” Bear said. “I think there are significant safeguards in place to ensure he will be able to be okay at home.”
Palm asked the court to send Thiessen back to jail until a bed became available at the regional mental health center. He felt it would be beneficial for everyone if Thiessen remained at Cass County Jail for the time being.
“Certainly we have to take his own actions and the findings of the two evaluations into account,” Palm said. “There’s a very real risk to public safety and his own safety if he remains out on bond.”
Judge Michael Smith ordered Thiessen to return to Cass County Jail until a spot opens up at the regional mental health center. He asked both Palm and Bear to provide an update on Thiessen’s status at a Dec. 7 hearing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!