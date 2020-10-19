Man on bulldozer found incompetent to stand trial

Palm and defense attorney Julie Bear both told the court two licensed medical professionals had evaluated Thiessen to determine if he was competent to stand trial. Both psychologists said he was not competent to take part in a trial at this time. One of the doctors said it was a reasonable assumption that Thiessen would be able to stand trial in the future after receiving medical attention.

Thiessen will go to a regional mental health center in Lincoln for treatment. If he is able to regain competency then he would return to Cass County District Court for trial proceedings.

Bear asked the court to allow her client to remain free on bond. She said he had not violated any terms of his pre-trial release program and was living with family.

“I don’t think the jail is equipped to deal with mental illness,” Bear said. “I think there are significant safeguards in place to ensure he will be able to be okay at home.”

Palm asked the court to send Thiessen back to jail until a bed became available at the regional mental health center. He felt it would be beneficial for everyone if Thiessen remained at Cass County Jail for the time being.