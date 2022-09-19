Man pleads guilty for DUI car chase in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who led authorities on a high-speed chase in Cass County while driving drunk pled guilty to two charges on Monday.

Joseph A. Grant, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court for his role in a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a Class III misdemeanor charge of willful reckless driving as part of a plea bargain. The plea agreement did not contain sentencing recommendations.

Deputy County Attorney Chris Perrone told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling southbound on 202nd Street at 8:40 p.m. April 17. The deputy saw a blue sport utility vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Havelock Avenue. When the deputy stopped to try to see his license plate, Grant passed the patrol car and began to accelerate on the road.

The deputy watched Grant fail to stop at the intersection of 202nd Street and Fletcher Avenue. Grant was traveling 80 mph as the pursuit unfolded, and the deputy said those speeds surpassed 90 mph a short time later.

Grant traveled from 202nd St. to Church Road and then headed west on Highway 6 toward Lincoln. He pulled over on the shoulder near the intersection of 190th St. and Highway 6.

The deputy stopped his car behind Grant’s vehicle and was preparing to speak with him. Grant then began backing up his car in an effort to have it collide with the patrol car.

Grant refused to exit the vehicle when ordered. The deputy eventually pulled him out of the car and placed him under arrest. Nebraska State Patrol troopers and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies also arrived on scene to assist the deputy.

Perrone told the court authorities detected a strong odor of marijuana inside Grant’s car. They located a marijuana pipe with burnt residue in the center console of the vehicle. They also found a metal marijuana grinder in the center console and an open can of beer that was hidden in the passenger seat. There were several unopened beers that were within reach of the driver’s seat.

A preliminary breath test indicated a blood-alcohol content level of .149. A chemical test conducted at Cass County Jail revealed a BAC of .125.

Grant admitted having two prior DUI convictions in Nebraska. The first conviction took place in 2010 in Saline County and the second happened in 2011 in Lancaster County.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Grant to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation. He remains free on bond and will be sentenced Nov. 28.