Man pleads guilty to drug delivery charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who had a large amount of methamphetamine in his car on Highway 75 in Plattsmouth pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning.

Bradshaw resident James T. Neely, 32, accepted a plea agreement during a case in Cass County District District. He pled guilty to a Class II felony charge of attempted possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver-methamphetamine-10 to 27 grams.

The state had originally charged Neely with a Class ID felony count in the case. The plea agreement contained no sentencing recommendations. A Class II felony carries possible penalties of one to 50 years in prison.

Neely appeared via webcam from the York County Jail. He has posted bond in the Cass County case but is being held in York County on unrelated charges.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty at 3:01 a.m. June 26. The deputy was watching traffic move past him on Highway 75 from a spot near Bay Road.

The deputy had his windows closed but still heard the loud sound of the exhaust coming from Neely’s vehicle. He also watched Neely slow down from 70 miles per hour to 60 mph. He began to follow the car and learned it belonged to a white middle-aged female. He also learned Neely had active arrest warrants in both Douglas and York counties.

The deputy stopped the car at the intersection of Highway 75 and Oak Hill Road and told Neely he was being pulled over for having a loud muffler. Neely told the deputy he was traveling to York, but a passenger later told him they were going to Aurora.

The deputy searched the car and found a small plastic baggie with a white substance. He also found a glass pipe and a large amount of a white crystalline substance in a green bag. The deputy found sticky notes that contained names, addresses and credit card numbers of customers.

Fedde said the state crime lab verified the substances in both bags as methamphetamine. Authorities also determined the methamphetamine weighed 21.408 grams. Fedde said drug experts would have testified that was a larger amount than would have been needed for only personal use.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Neely to complete a chemical dependency evaluation before his June 6 sentencing hearing. Neely will remain in York County Jail if he cannot post bond in that case.

