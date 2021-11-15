Man pleads guilty to fourth DUI charge

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who was drunk when he crashed a car near the Plattsmouth Toll Bridge this summer pled guilty Monday to his fourth DUI offense.

Bleh Boe, 29, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-fourth offense.

Prosecutors agreed to reduce their original Class II felony charge of DUI-.15+-fifth offense in exchange for the plea. The plea deal contained no agreement regarding sentencing recommendations.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Cass County Emergency Dispatch employees issued an alert about an accident that had taken place near the Plattsmouth Toll Bridge. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location on Livingston Road at 3:12 a.m. June 20.

Deputies learned Boe was driving a car that had three people in it. The car veered off the westbound lane of the road and crashed into a road sign. It then went up a hill before stopping.

Deputies spoke with Boe and noticed he had bloodshot eyes and showed signs of impairment. They arrested him at 3:32 a.m. after a preliminary breath test revealed his blood-alcohol content (BAC) level was over the legal limit.

Authorities administered a chemical breath test at Cass County Jail. The test revealed a BAC of .205. They also learned his driver’s license had been suspended in both Colorado and Nebraska.

The June 2021 incident was the fifth time Boe had been arrested for DUI in the past five years. He had been convicted of drunk driving in Arapahoe County, Colo., in April 2017, Adams County, Colo., in October 2018, Nemaha County in October 2020 and Otoe County in January 2021.

Boe remains free on bond. The court ordered him to complete a chemical dependency evaluation before his Jan. 18 sentencing hearing.

