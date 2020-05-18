Man pleads guilty to motor vehicle homicide

Sunde said Gunn was traveling southbound in his car at a speed of 45 miles per hour on the gravel surface of 24th Street. Murray resident Tammy M. Martin, 58, was traveling eastbound on the paved surface of Mynard Road at a speed of 40 mph. There is a stop sign located at the intersection that requires people driving on 24th Street to yield to drivers on Mynard Road.

Sunde said the stop sign was visible that night and the weather was clear. Gunn failed to stop and collided with Martin’s vehicle. The force of the impact caused both cars to roll over. Gunn’s car came to rest in the southeast corner of the intersection, and Martin’s vehicle came to rest south of the intersection.

Sunde said witnesses would have testified that Gunn had been drinking earlier in the day. Investigators learned that he had consumed approximately seven beers before driving.

Gunn left his vehicle after a fire started in it. He approached a nearby house to ask him for help to put out the fire. The witness said Gunn did not mention anything about anyone else being involved in the incident.

The person who lived at the house knew Gunn and had seen him before in both sober and intoxicated conditions. Sunde said the witness would have testified that Gunn was intoxicated that evening.