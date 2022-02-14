Man pleads guilty to Plattsmouth theft

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue man who tried to steal a motorcycle from a Plattsmouth location this past summer pled guilty to three charges Monday morning.

Brett A. Cole, 39, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to Class I misdemeanor charges of attempted theft by taking-value $1,500 to $5,000 and first-degree trespassing. He also pled guilty to a Class II misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief-intentional property damage-value $500 to $1,500.

The state had originally charged Cole with a Class IIA felony count of burglary. The state and defense will both recommend a probation term at the time of sentencing.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the 17000 block of Webster Boulevard in Plattsmouth just after midnight on Aug. 22. The deputy saw an open door near the Shell gas station at the location.

Plattsmouth police also arrived on scene with the deputy. They discovered someone had opened the door by force and had tried to take a motorcycle out of the building. The person caused approximately $1,200 worth of damage to the front door.

Johnson said the 1971 Honda motorcycle was worth approximately $2,000. He said the motorcycle was attached to a charger and the person was unable to take it completely off the property. The motorcycle was left in front of the business.

As authorities were processing the scene, they received a second call about a man who was down in the grass near Beacon Drive. The description of the man matched that of the person who was a suspect in the attempted burglary.

Authorities went to Beacon Drive and found Cole there. He was taken into custody without incident. Johnson said Cole told authorities he would pay for any damages to the Shell property before they had asked him any questions about the incident.

Cole remains free on bond. He will appear at a sentencing hearing April 25.

