PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who allegedly pointed a gun at another car while driving on Highway 75 pled guilty to two charges Monday morning.
Brian L. Emmert, 53, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to Class I misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault and false reporting of a criminal matter.
Prosecutors agreed to reduce their initial Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats in exchange for Emmert’s plea. Both sides agreed to recommend six months in jail at a future sentencing hearing.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a male victim was traveling southbound on Highway 75 across the Platte River Bridge on May 9. Emmert was driving a beige Cadillac and pulled into the victim’s lane. The victim had to slam on his brakes to avoid an accident. The victim told authorities he was upset and pressed on his car horn.
Both cars continued driving southbound on the highway. The victim said Emmert drove next to his car and allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it in his direction. The victim was scared by the action and said he believed Emmert was threatening him with a weapon.
The victim provided authorities with the license plate number of Emmert’s vehicle. Authorities spotted the car parked in a Plattsmouth driveway later that day. They approached the house and were able to talk to Emmert.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported Emmert told a false story about the incident. Emmert told them that someone had thrown a rock at his car while he was driving home from work.
The victim had previously installed a security system in his car that contained footage of the incident. Authorities viewed the footage and saw that it confirmed the victim’s story.
They saw that Emmert stuck an item out his window and pointed it at the victim, but they were unable to confirm that it was a gun. They were able to confirm that Emmert did not tell the truth when he spoke to deputies.
Emmert was arrested and transported to Cass County Jail. He remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place Feb. 10.