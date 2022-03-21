Man pleads guilty to third DUI charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A rural Nehawka man whose car caught on fire in a ditch near his home admitted to his third drunk-driving charge on Monday morning.

Aaron M. Chappell, 48, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

The state agreed to reduce its original Class IIIA felony charge of DUI-.15+-third offense as part of the plea bargain. Prosecutors also said they will not object to the possibility of probation at the time of sentencing.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a report of a car on fire near a home on Nehawka Road on Oct. 21. The car was in the ditch and had become fully engulfed in flames. CCSO deputies and Nehawka fire personnel responded to the location at 9:54 p.m. and put out the fire.

Deputies went to the nearby house and spoke to Chappell there. Chappell admitted he was the sole driver of the car. He said he lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road just west of his house. He believed the fire began in the engine compartment and spread to the rear portion of the car.

Johnson said the deputy detected the odor of alcohol on Chappell’s breath and noticed he was slurring his speech. Chappell said he had been drinking in Omaha before returning to a bar in Nehawka. He told the deputy he had two beers and one shot of alcohol at the Nehawka business before attempting to return home.

Chappell failed several field sobriety tests and was transported to Cass County Jail. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .192.

Johnson said Chappell had two previous DUI convictions in Sarpy County. One conviction took place in 2009 and the second happened in 2013.

Chappell remains free on bond. The court ordered him to complete a chemical dependency evaluation before his May 23 sentencing hearing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.