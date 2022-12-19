Man pleads not guilty to murder, arson charges

PLATTSMOUTH – A former Cass County resident who was arrested on suspicion of murder and arson pled not guilty to three felony charges Monday afternoon.

Jabari D. Parsons, 18, took part in an arraignment hearing in Cass County District Court. He entered a plea of not guilty to a Class I felony charge of first-degree murder. A Class I felony charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Parsons also pled not guilty to Class II felony charges of first-degree arson and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. A Class II felony charge carries a possible sentence of one to 50 years in prison.

Parsons was arrested Aug. 25 after Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Mary D. Blackwell, 55, stabbed to death in her rural Plattsmouth home. Deputies were dispatched to 9301 U.S. Highway 75 at 3:11 p.m. after receiving a report of an adult female on the floor. The caller also said there was a fire in the living room.

Authorities arrived at the home at 3:20 p.m. and found the fire had been extinguished. Blackwell was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies observed multiple lacerations on her body and a fatal stab wound in the chest.

Authorities arrested Parsons at the scene and transported him to Cass County Jail. Former Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said at a Cass County Court hearing in late August that Parsons did not currently have a permanent residence. Palm said Parsons was living in a tent at the time the stabbing occurred.

Defense attorneys Julie Bear and Thomas Prickett represented Parsons at Monday’s arraignment. Parsons has remained incarcerated since his arrest.

Bear told the court that they would likely not be ready to go to trial until the summer of 2023. She asked the court to wait on setting a trial date because of the extensive preparations they would need due to the seriousness of the charges.

“I think the end result is that we will end up setting a trial date for down the road,” Bear said.

Judge Michael Smith scheduled a pre-trial hearing for Feb. 27. He told Bear, Prickett and Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone that they would be able to provide an update on the status of the case at that time.