Man receives jail sentence for probation violations

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who was arrested for shoplifting and drug possession in Plattsmouth in 2016 will spend time in jail for violating probation.

Sean R. Brink, 51, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He had been scheduled to appear in court in September 2019 but did not show up for the hearing. He was arrested on a warrant last week and has been in Cass County Jail since then.

Brink pled guilty in district court in July 2017 to one Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. He also pled guilty to a shoplifting charge in Cass County Court as part of a plea bargain.

Brink began serving 24 months on probation in April 2018. Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said authorities decided to ask the court to revoke his probation because of many violations throughout 2018.

“Just a few months in Mr. Brink began to violate the terms and conditions the court had set out for him,” Palm said.