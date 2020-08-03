Man receives jail sentence for probation violations

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who was arrested for shoplifting and drug possession in Plattsmouth in 2016 will spend time in jail for violating probation.
Sean R. Brink, 51, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He had been scheduled to appear in court in September 2019 but did not show up for the hearing. He was arrested on a warrant last week and has been in Cass County Jail since then.
Brink pled guilty in district court in July 2017 to one Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. He also pled guilty to a shoplifting charge in Cass County Court as part of a plea bargain.
Brink began serving 24 months on probation in April 2018. Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said authorities decided to ask the court to revoke his probation because of many violations throughout 2018.
“Just a few months in Mr. Brink began to violate the terms and conditions the court had set out for him,” Palm said.
Brink missed 25 mandatory drug tests over a ten-month period and failed to appear at eight mandatory probation appointments. He did not attend any 12-step rehabilitation meetings for alcoholism, failed to complete a chemical dependency evaluation and did not make any required payments on court costs. Palm said he currently owes $933.48.
“He just quit complying with the entire probation order,” Palm said.
Brink admitted violating his probation in August 2019 and missed his sentencing hearing a month later. He did not communicate with any Cass County authorities after that. Palm asked the court to sentence Brink to one year in Cass County Jail for the probation violations.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to sentence Brink to 60 days in jail. She said he had a positive job and had made strides in many family areas.
Judge Michael Smith said Brink was no longer a suitable candidate for probation. He ordered him to serve 270 days in Cass County Jail. Brink will be given credit for nine days he has been incarcerated.
