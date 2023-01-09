Man receives jail term for high-speed car chase

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who led authorities on a high-speed chase in Cass County while driving drunk will spend time in Cass County Jail.

Joseph A. Grant, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty to two charges as part of a plea bargain in September. He entered pleas to a Class I misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling southbound on 202nd Street at 8:40 p.m. April 17. The deputy saw Grant driving a blue sport utility vehicle at a high rate of speed on Havelock Avenue. Grant passed the patrol car and began to accelerate on the road.

Grant failed to stop at the intersection of 202nd Street as the deputy began to pursue him. He traveled from 202nd St. to Church Road and then headed west on Highway 6 toward Lincoln. The deputy registered speeds above 90 miles per hour during the chase.

Grant pulled over on the shoulder near the intersection of 190th St. and Highway 6. The deputy stopped his car behind Grant’s vehicle and was preparing to speak with him. Grant then began backing up his car in an effort to have it collide with the patrol car.

The deputy pulled Grant out of his car after he refused to exit the vehicle. Nebraska State Patrol troopers and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies also arrived on scene to assist the deputy.

Authorities detected a strong odor of marijuana inside Grant’s car and found a marijuana pipe with burnt residue. They also found a metal marijuana container inside the center console and an open can of beer that was hidden in the passenger seat. There were several unopened beer cans that were within reach of the driver’s seat.

A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .149. A chemical test conducted at Cass County Jail later that evening revealed a BAC of .125.

Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone told the court he was concerned about people driving across county lines to try to avoid arrest. He asked the court to issue upfront jail time if there was a probation sentence.

Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Grant had not received a DUI conviction for more than a decade. His previous DUI offenses took place in 2004, 2010 and 2011. She said Grant was remorseful about his actions and had cooperated with authorities.

“He has been 100-percent accountable,” Bear said.

Bear asked the court to issue a probation sentence. She also requested that Grant be allowed to serve a mandatory jail sentence for the DUI charge on weekends.

Judge Michael Smith said he was disturbed by the facts of the case. He said a jail sentence was necessary to promote respect for the law.

Smith ordered Grant to spend 120 days in Cass County Jail on the fleeing to avoid arrest charge. He also ordered him to spend an additional 30 days in jail on the DUI charge. He must serve a straight sentence on the first charge but will be allowed to serve the additional 30 days on weekends. He will begin his first jail sentence on Jan. 20.

Grant will also spend 18 months on probation on the DUI charge. He must pay a $1,000 fine, enroll in a cognitive behavior therapy program and wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device. His driver’s license will be revoked for ten years.