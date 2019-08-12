PLATTSMOUTH – A former South Bend resident learned Monday morning that he would serve time in state prison for physically assaulting a woman last fall.
Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 36, appeared in Cass County District Court for sentencing on a Class I misdemeanor charge of domestic assault-third degree. The state agreed to reduce its original felony-level charge as part of a plea bargain. Prosecutors also agreed to dismiss a Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies traveled to South Bend Nov. 13 after a female victim called 9-1-1 to report a physical assault. Deputies learned the woman had been driving into Louisville when Oreskovich saw her on the road and followed her into town. He then demanded she give him her house keys. The woman told deputies she agreed because she did not want him to hurt her.
The woman later returned to her South Bend home and found Oreskovich inside. He began yelling at her and then grabbed the door of a drying machine. He made an obscene threat to her and said he wanted to use the door to hurt her.
Deputies learned Oreskovich threw the woman’s cell phone to the ground and then grabbed a bedroom door. He swung the door into the woman’s left hand and caused pain.
Oreskovich continued yelling at the female victim and then grabbed the home’s front door. He smashed the door against her right hand, forearm and upper arm. He then intentionally broke the screen door as he walked outside.
Deputies reported the victim was very scared and had shaking hands when she spoke with them. She told them she was afraid Oreskovich would try to return to the home and hurt her again.
Oreskovich was on parole from the Nebraska Department of Corrections when the incident took place. He was arrested soon after and his parole was revoked. He is currently serving time in the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Oreskovich began serving time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections in 2015 for two felony convictions. He was convicted of one count of criminal impersonation and one count of third-degree domestic assault-second offense. He was ordered to serve a sentence of 20 months to five years.
Oreskovich had assaulted the same female victim in the earlier criminal case. The woman was taken to a hospital in August 2014 with bruises on both knees, red marks on her left temple, scratches on her back and abrasions on one of her toes.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Monday that Oreskovich had a long history of criminal behavior. He had been convicted of either assault or strangulation eight times before the 2018 incident.
Oreskovich was in state prison from May 2008-February 2011 for a strangulation conviction in Saunders County. He returned to prison in May 2013 for a strangulation charge in Cass County.
“He’s certainly not a suitable candidate for probation,” Fedde said. “I’d ask for a consecutive sentence of one year in prison with credit given for 140 days already served.”
Defense attorney Michael Ziskey asked the court to issue a prison sentence that would run at the same time as the 2015 sentence. Ziskey said that would allow Oreskovich to remain eligible for parole in October.
“He’s not getting out of anything by ordering a concurrent sentence,” Ziskey said.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Oreskovich to serve 365 days in prison with credit for 140 days already served. The new sentence will run concurrently with the old sentence. Oreskovich must pay all court costs and will be prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
Oreskovich is scheduled to appear at a parole hearing in October 2019. If he does not receive parole at that hearing, he would receive a mandatory discharge from prison on June 1, 2020.