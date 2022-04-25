Man receives probation for attempted theft in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue man who tried to steal a motorcycle from a Plattsmouth location last summer will spend the next two years on probation.

Brett A. Cole, 39, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in February to three charges as part of a plea bargain. He entered pleas to Class I misdemeanor charges of attempted theft by taking-value $1,500 to $5,000 and first-degree trespassing. He also pled guilty to a Class II misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief-intentional property damage-value $500 to $1,500.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the 17000 block of Webster Boulevard in Plattsmouth just after midnight on Aug. 22. The deputy saw an open door near the Shell gas station at the location.

Plattsmouth police also arrived on scene with the deputy. They discovered someone had opened the door by force and had tried to take a motorcycle out of the building. The person caused approximately $1,200 worth of damage to the front door.

The 1971 Honda motorcycle was worth approximately $2,000. Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson said the motorcycle was attached to a charger and the suspect was unable to take it completely off the property. The motorcycle was left in front of the business.

As authorities were processing the scene, they received a second call about a man who was down in the grass near Beacon Drive. The description of the man matched that of the person who was a suspect in the attempted burglary.

Authorities went to Beacon Drive and found Cole there. He was taken into custody without incident.

Johnson said Monday that the state was not seeking restitution. He said an insurance company had already taken care of the damage to the door.

Johnson asked the court to follow the plea agreement and sentence Cole to probation. He said Cole’s previous run-ins with the law happened due to either alcohol or drugs. The previous entries in his criminal history took place in 2001, 2004, 2019 and 2020.

“If Mr. Cole wants to turn his life around this is a great opportunity to do so,” Johnson said.

Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to impose probation. She said her client had successfully completed probation in 2004 and had a good support system of family and friends. She felt chemical dependency was the root cause of his actions.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Cole to spend 24 months on probation. He must complete a victim empathy program and cognitive behavior therapy course, and he must follow all recommendations contained in a substance abuse evaluation document. He will also be required to pay all court costs and abstain from alcohol and drugs.

