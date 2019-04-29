PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who was arrested in his car with cocaine and alcohol will spend the next two years on probation.
Justin J. Benak, 27, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty earlier this year to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-cocaine. He also pled guilty to one Class W misdemeanor charge of refuse to submit to test-first offense.
Authorities stopped Benak at 3:02 a.m. Oct. 21 after they spotted his car at the intersection of Bay Road and Buccaneer Boulevard. They located cocaine in the vehicle and an open container of alcohol. Benak was arrested after he refused to take a preliminary breath test at the scene.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court he would not object to a sentence of probation. He also said he was not convinced Benak would follow all of the probation requirements. He said Benak had missed two drug tests during a pre-trial release program.
“I’m not sure based on the pre-sentence investigation report that he will take this probation seriously,” Fedde said.
Defense attorney Angela Minahan told the court her client had spent 12 days in jail following the incident. She said Benak had made up one of the drug tests he had missed and had obtained a chemical dependency evaluation. She felt he would adhere to all terms of a potential probation.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Benak to serve 24 months on probation. Benak must attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel, pay a mandatory $500 fine and abstain from alcohol and drugs. His driver’s license will be suspended for 60 days and he will be required to pay all probation fees and court costs.