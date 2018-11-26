PLATTSMOUTH – A Louisville man who drove his car to a local gas station while under the influence of drugs will serve probation for the offense.
John M. Anson, 27, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in September to one Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of a drug-first offense. He also pled guilty to one Class I misdemeanor of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.
Anson drove to the Taylor Quik-Pik convenience store in Louisville at 3:20 a.m. Nov. 21, 2017. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the business after employees reported he was in the parking lot.
Deputies found Anson leaning on his car with his shirt and shoes off. Those pieces of clothing were located in other parts of the parking lot. Palm said deputies were concerned for his safety because the outdoor temperature was 34 degrees at the time.
Deputies said Anson had trouble walking and showed signs of impairment. They determined he was not able to drive safely and would put other residents at risk if he got behind the wheel. A preliminary breath test showed no signs of alcohol. A drug recognition expert evaluated Anson and said he was under the influence of a drug.
Deputies located a small baggie with a white substance in the left pocket of Anson’s jeans. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Monday that the state would not oppose a probation sentence. He said he had some hesitancy about the possibility of probation because of the serious nature of the DUI offense.
“He drove to that location and was unable to drive in a safe manner,” Palm said. “He placed himself and others at risk with his actions.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear said she felt Anson had made significant strides with rehabilitation over the past few months. She said he had been enrolled in a treatment facility for four months earlier this year. Anson has been sober for more than six months.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Anson to serve 24 months on probation. Anson must pay a $500 fine and his driver’s license will be suspended for 60 days. He will be required to attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel and obtain a chemical dependency evaluation.