Man receives probation for Louisville car chase

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who led authorities on a car chase through residential neighborhoods in Louisville will spend the next two years serving many probation requirements.

Ethan Romero-Nelson, 20, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He recently pled guilty to Class I misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and obstruction of a peace officer.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling Louisville on the afternoon of Dec. 17 when he saw a red Chevrolet Cobalt without any license plates. Romero-Nelson was driving 47 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone at the time.

The deputy tried to make a traffic stop near Highway 66 and East 2nd Street, but Romero-Nelson began to drive faster in an attempt to flee. He swerved in and out of traffic on residential streets and ran a number of stop signs. He passed a school bus with children in the area during one part of the chase, and the deputy clocked him going 60 mph in a 25-mph zone on another street.

The deputy stopped the car at the intersection of 144th St. and Church Road. There was a marijuana pipe and a knife in the backseat. The deputy asked Romero-Nelson why he had tried to avoid arrest. Romero-Nelson said he had been on probation in Sarpy County and had cut off his ankle monitor.