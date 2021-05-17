Man receives probation for Louisville car chase

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who led authorities on a car chase through residential neighborhoods in Louisville will spend the next two years serving many probation requirements.
Ethan Romero-Nelson, 20, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He recently pled guilty to Class I misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and obstruction of a peace officer.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling Louisville on the afternoon of Dec. 17 when he saw a red Chevrolet Cobalt without any license plates. Romero-Nelson was driving 47 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone at the time.
The deputy tried to make a traffic stop near Highway 66 and East 2nd Street, but Romero-Nelson began to drive faster in an attempt to flee. He swerved in and out of traffic on residential streets and ran a number of stop signs. He passed a school bus with children in the area during one part of the chase, and the deputy clocked him going 60 mph in a 25-mph zone on another street.
The deputy stopped the car at the intersection of 144th St. and Church Road. There was a marijuana pipe and a knife in the backseat. The deputy asked Romero-Nelson why he had tried to avoid arrest. Romero-Nelson said he had been on probation in Sarpy County and had cut off his ankle monitor.
Romero-Nelson had an active arrest warrant out of Sarpy County for failing to appear at a court hearing. He recently pled guilty to charges of third-degree assault and misdemeanor child abuse in an unrelated case out of Sarpy County. Sentencing has not yet taken place in that case.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Romero-Nelson had spent 34 days in Cass County Jail. He said the pursuit warranted some type of strict punishment, whether that meant additional jail time or a lengthy probation sentence.
“He certainly potentially endangered people on the road,” Fedde said. “He passed a school bus at one point.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court her client had a difficult upbringing in life and struggled with stressful situations. She asked the court to issue probation due to Romero-Nelson’s age and limited criminal history.
“His youth and lack of maturity certainly contributed to his decision-making here,” Bear said.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Romero-Nelson to serve 24 months of probation. He must abstain from alcohol, be employed or attend school, submit to random drug tests and follow all recommendations of a chemical dependency evaluation.
Romero-Nelson will be required to complete classes in financial management and appropriate parenting as part of probation. He must complete 40 hours of community service, enroll in a relapse prevention program, attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and complete cognitive behavior therapy sessions.