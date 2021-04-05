Man receives probation for threatening local women

PLATTSMOUTH – A Louisville man who threatened two women in May 2020 learned Monday morning that he would serve two years of probation.

Anthony W. Albertsen, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in February to a Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault-threaten in a menacing manner.

Albertsen had been in a relationship with a female in Louisville last spring. A female friend of the girlfriend was also living with them in Louisville at the time.

Authorities learned Albertsen had threatened to kill his girlfriend in early May 2020. She showed Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies multiple e-mails from him that contained threatening language.

Albertsen also scared one of the females when she tried to pull out of a driveway at the Louisville house. He jumped on top of her car and left blood on the vehicle. Nebraska State Patrol investigators arrested him on May 16 and transported him to Cass County Jail.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Albertsen had made a large amount of progress since that time. Those actions have include therapy programs and sobriety.