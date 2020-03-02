Man receives probation in child support case

PLATTSMOUTH – A Weeping Water man was ordered to repay more than $15,000 in child support during a district court hearing Monday morning.

Kenneth W. Boardman, 54, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in January to five Class I misdemeanor charges of attempted felony non-support.

Boardman first appeared in a Cass County District Court civil case in February 2015. The court ordered him to begin paying $306 per month for one child at that time.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said Boardman had not paid any child support for several years. He currently owes $15,632.56.

Fedde asked the court to follow a plea agreement that called for one year of probation on each of the five charges. He said probation would allow Boardman to eliminate his debt over the next five years.

“The state wants the defendant to start paying his child support,” Fedde said. “I’d ask for the payments to start at either the end of this month or early in April.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to follow the plea deal. She said Boardman would be able to pay back the full amount.