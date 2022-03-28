Man receives probation in drunk-driving case

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend 18 months on probation for his third drunk-driving offense.

James F. Scott, 38, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in January to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

A Plattsmouth police officer watched a vehicle traveling southbound on Webster Boulevard at 7:50 p.m. Aug. 29. The vehicle was unable to maintain its spot in the correct lane while entering Plattsmouth. It then bounced off a curb and swerved across the lane several times in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue.

Several vehicles who were traveling behind Scott’s car pulled over to the side of the road to allow the police officer to make a traffic stop. The officer stopped Scott on North 7th St. and began to interview him. The officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Scott’s breath.

Scott told the officer he had “several beers” before driving. He was arrested after a preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content over the legal limit of .08. A chemical breath test conducted at Cass County Jail that evening revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .321.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court the state would not object to a term of probation. Scott’s previous two DUI offenses took place in Douglas County in 2008 and Sarpy County in 2014. Fedde said Cass County probation officials had indicated they would be willing to work with Scott and help him find treatment services.

“When you look at the PSI (pre-sentence investigation), his main problem is his inability to deal with his alcohol issues,” Fedde said. “If probation is willing to take a chance on him, then the state is not objecting to the possibility of probation.”

Defense attorney Tylor Petitt asked the court to place his client on probation. He felt that would allow Scott to continue his progress with alcohol addiction. He said Scott had been attending three Alcoholics Anonymous sessions per week and had been maintaining his sobriety.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Scott to spend 18 months on probation. He must wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device, attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel and pay a mandatory $1,000 fine. His driver’s license will be suspended for seven years. He will be eligible to drive with an ignition interlock device in his car after 45 days.

Scott will also serve a mandatory 30-day sentence in Cass County Jail for the next ten weekends.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.