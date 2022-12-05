Man receives probation, jail sentences in court

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man will spend time in Cass County Jail and will have his probation extended as the result of a drunk-driving conviction.

Weeping Water resident Jeffrey M. Sorensen, 36, appeared in Cass County District Court in two cases. He took part in a sentencing hearing on a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also sentenced on a motion to revoke his current probation.

Sorensen was placed on probation in October 2021 for a Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats. A jury found him guilty during a trial in August 2021.

Authorities arrested him in February 2021 after he went to a home on Sand Hill Road in Louisville and made threats on the lives of two people. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said the two people had witnessed a 2018 incident when Sorensen destroyed crops while driving drunk through a cornfield.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Sorensen for driving drunk on March 20, 2022. The deputy was parked on Alvo Road 25 yards east of Highway 50 when he saw Sorensen drive past at 3:25 a.m. The deputy began following him and watched Sorensen drive abruptly off the road and onto a driveway.

Sorensen drove behind an outbuilding on property that was not his. The deputy noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and later found two open alcohol containers near the driver’s seat. A chemical breath test conducted at Cass County Jail revealed a blood-alcohol content (BAC) level of .256.

Fedde asked the court to sentence Sorensen to three years in state prison. He said Sorensen’s criminal history dated back to 2004 and included several assault charges and alcohol-related offenses. He also felt Sorensen had been a threat to the public because of his high BAC level on March 20.

“He’s asking for a second chance,” Fedde said. “I would submit that this is a third, fourth or fifth chance he’s asking for.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court that substance abuse had been a major factor in the list of criminal offenses. She said Sorensen had made substantial progress in his treatment. She said Sorensen has also been involved in many positive community activities.

Bear asked the court to keep her client on probation on the first charge and to place him on probation for the DUI charge. She felt probation would give him the best chance to continue his direction in life.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Sorensen to remain on probation in the terroristic threats case. He extended the probation to a 60-month term.

Smith issued a sentence of 24 months on probation in the DUI case. Sorensen must pay a mandatory $1,000 fine, wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device, abstain from alcohol and pay monthly probation and administration fees. His driver’s license will be revoked for ten years. He will be able to apply for an ignition interlock permit after 45 days.

Smith also ordered Sorensen to spend 60 days in Cass County Jail. He will begin serving his sentence on the evening of Friday, Dec. 9.