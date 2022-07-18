Man remains on probation after sentencing hearing

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man will remain on his 36-month probation term in Cass County following a court hearing Monday morning.

Victor G. Perez, 24, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. Cass County Probation Office representatives had recommended Perez be given a jail sentence after he failed to meet several terms of his original order.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested Perez in Cass County in August 2020 after they found him with illegal drugs. He was sentenced in September 2021 on a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-cocaine.

Perez was ordered to spend 36 months on probation. He was required to complete a treatment program, attend 12-step program meetings, abstain from alcohol and drugs and obey all laws.

County prosecutors made a motion to revoke Perez’s probation after he tested positive for marijuana seven times between October 2021 and January 2022. He was also charged with new crimes in both Hall and Douglas counties. The charges included domestic assault, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to revoke Perez’s probation. He said Perez had missed multiple drug testing appointments and had tested positive for drugs while on probation.

Fedde also said Perez had committed multiple offenses since 2016. These included leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension, shoplifting, illegal possession of a firearm and third-degree domestic assault.

“His actions show he is not ready to change,” Fedde said.

Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court her client had struggled to find dependable transportation, which created an obstacle for him when it came to traveling to probation appointments.

Bear also said Perez had completed an intensive outpatient treatment program. He took part in outpatient treatment sessions three times a week. She said her client had also been attending Alcoholics Anonymous sessions and had started a cognitive-behavioral intervention program for substance abuse.

Judge Michael Smith told Perez he had completed an order for a jail sentence and had brought it with him to the courtroom. He told Perez he would leave him on probation for 36 months after evaluating everything that had been said in the hearing.

Smith ordered Perez to obtain another chemical dependency evaluation and follow all of its recommendations. He also ordered him to obtain a General Educational Diploma (GED), maintain attendance in AA meetings and be present for all of his mandatory drug tests.