Man rescued after falling into Avenue C creek ravine
  • Updated
man in creek

Local authorities rescued a man who fell into a local creek ravine on Wednesday evening.

The man was eventually taken by a helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

 Photo courtesy of Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department

PLATTSMOUTH – An elderly man was transported to a hospital by helicopter after falling into a creek ravine along Avenue C on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred during the 8 p.m. hour, according to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

On arrival, rescuers discovered the man was down in a “significant slope” next to a creek and were unable to offer assistance in getting out, the department said.

This required an upgraded response from the fire crews for a rope rescue. An aerial truck and other emergency vehicles were called for.

A LifeNet helicopter was also called in, the department said.

Upon arrival, crews set up a rope retrieval and stokes basket system. The aerial truck’s ladder was used to lift the man out and up to the street once he was secured into the rescue system. The man was transported to the helicopter’s landing zone where he was air lifted to a hospital.

From the time of dispatch to the time the man was removed and turned over to emergency medical staff was just under 20 minutes, the department said. This includes response time, equipment set up and patient removal.

Authorities did not release the man’s name.

