Man rescued after falling into Avenue C creek ravine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – An elderly man was transported to a hospital by helicopter after falling into a creek ravine along Avenue C on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred during the 8 p.m. hour, according to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

On arrival, rescuers discovered the man was down in a “significant slope” next to a creek and were unable to offer assistance in getting out, the department said.

This required an upgraded response from the fire crews for a rope rescue. An aerial truck and other emergency vehicles were called for.

A LifeNet helicopter was also called in, the department said.

Upon arrival, crews set up a rope retrieval and stokes basket system. The aerial truck’s ladder was used to lift the man out and up to the street once he was secured into the rescue system. The man was transported to the helicopter’s landing zone where he was air lifted to a hospital.

From the time of dispatch to the time the man was removed and turned over to emergency medical staff was just under 20 minutes, the department said. This includes response time, equipment set up and patient removal.

Authorities did not release the man’s name.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0