Man sent to jail for felony offense

PLATTSMOUTH – A former Cass County resident will spend time in jail for speeding on local roads with a revoked driver’s license.

Papillion resident Alexander S. Nugen, 31, appeared in Cass County District Court on Tuesday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in August 2021 to one Class IV felony charge of driving while revoked from DUI.

Nugen, who formerly lived in Murdock, was arrested during the overnight hours of Nov. 1, 2020. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty in Louisville when he clocked Nugen going 61 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone. The incident took place at 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 50.

The deputy learned Nugen’s license had been revoked for two years in 2019. He had been convicted of a Class I misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense-.15+ on Jan. 20 of that year.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested Nugen after spotting him driving on Interstate 80 at 2:33 a.m. Nugen drove on the shoulder of the interstate and failed to stay in his lane. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .242.

CCSO deputies later stopped Nugen for going 77 mph in a 65-mph zone on Nov. 18, 2020. The speeding incident happened at the intersection of 226th St. and Highway 34 in Eagle. The state decided to dismiss the charge in that case file.

Deputy County Attorney Christopher Perrone asked the court Tuesday to send Nugen to jail. In addition to the dismissed charge in the speeding incident, the state also dismissed two similar driving under revocation charges.

Defense attorney Brad Sipp asked the court to give his client a chance to have probation. He said Nugen was currently serving a jail sentence in Lancaster County and would benefit from classes offered through probation.

Judge Michael Smith said the risk was substantial that Nugen would re-offend if he was placed on probation. He ordered Nugen to serve 90 days in Cass County Jail. He will begin his time in Cass County Jail after completing the final 29 days of his Lancaster County sentence.

Smith also ordered Nugen’s driver’s license to be suspended for 15 years. Nugen will be eligible to apply for an ignition interlock permit for his vehicle.

