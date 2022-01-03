Man sent to jail for third DUI offense

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue man who was arrested for a drunk-driving offense near downtown Plattsmouth will spend 90 days in jail for the crime.

Markus A. Crom, 33, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He recently entered a plea to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

Prosecutors originally charged Crom with Class IIIA felony counts of DUI-.15+-third offense and refusal to submit to breath test. They agreed to reduce the DUI charge and dismiss the refusal to submit charge as part of a plea bargain.

A Plattsmouth police officer was on duty in a parking lot of a Chicago Avenue business at 8:32 p.m. June 5. She saw Crom drive his car past her location without having any front or rear license plates. When she attempted to pull him over, he went from the right side of the road to the left side before stopping.

The officer said Crom had bloodshot eyes and “very slurred” speech. She also noticed a strong odor of alcohol. She told Crom she would like to have him take a preliminary breath test, but he refused several times to take the test. He later refused to take a chemical breath test at Cass County Jail.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Crom had committed multiple law violations since 2008. These included leaving the scene of an accident, theft, robbery, shoplifting, attempted violation of a protection order, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.

Fedde felt Crom’s driver’s license should be suspended for 15 years. His first DUI happened in 2014 and the second was in 2017.

“A 15-year revocation is warranted,” Fedde said. “I think that’s something that is necessary.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client was requesting a jail sentence instead of probation. She asked the court to issue a 90-day sentence.

Before issuing his ruling, District Court Judge Michael Smith asked Crom if he wanted to be considered for probation. Crom answered no. Smith then ordered him to serve 90 days in Cass County Jail. He will be given credit for 14 days he has already spent in jail.

Crom must pay a mandatory $1,000 fine and will have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years. He will be eligible to install an ignition interlock device in his car after 45 days.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.