Man sent to jail for violating Cass County probation

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man will spend 30 days in Cass County Jail for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman while he was serving a local probation.

Jackie Gardner, 25, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He began serving two years of probation in October 2018 for a Class III felony charge of possession of deadly weapon-prohibited person. Gardner also spent 360 days in jail on the charge.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Gardner had accumulated several criminal convictions in the past 11 years. He was convicted of assault in 2009, 2010 and 2015 and was convicted of domestic assault against a pregnant woman in 2017. The domestic assault took place in front of two small children.

Sunde said Gardner was in a pre-trial release program when he allegedly attempted to assault the same female victim in June 2019. Lancaster County officials have charged him with strangulation. The case is pending and will be heard in Lancaster County Court next month.

Sunde asked the court to send Gardner to jail for the maximum amount of time permitted by law.