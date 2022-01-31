Man sent to jail for violating local probation

PLATTSMOUTH – A former La Vista man who led authorities on a car chase through Louisville will spend time in jail for violating his probation.

Ethan Romero-Nelson, 21, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He admitted Jan. 18 that he had disobeyed multiple probation requirements over the previous eight months.

Romero-Nelson began a 24-month probation sentence on May 17, 2021. He was sentenced on Class I misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to pull over Romero-Nelson after spotting him driving 47 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on Dec. 17, 2020. Romero-Nelson swerved in and out of traffic on residential streets in Louisville and went past a number of stop signs.

He passed a school bus with children in the vicinity during one part of the chase. The deputy clocked him going 60 mph in a 25-mph zone on another Louisville street. The deputy was able to stop the car at the intersection of 144th St. and Church Road.

Romero-Nelson told the deputy he was trying to avoid arrest because he had cut off his ankle monitor. He had been on probation in Sarpy County at the time of the car chase.

Authorities learned Romero-Nelson had violated multiple terms of his Cass County probation since May 2021. He moved out of his home without first notifying authorities, failed to complete a chemical dependency evaluation and stopped attending mandatory drug and alcohol testing sessions.

He did not pay his required probation fees and currently owes $901. He also did not complete required actions for his continuous alcohol monitoring device and lied to probation officials about his employment status.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court he felt Romero-Nelson should receive a jail sentence of one year.

“The defendant is not willing to take responsibility for his own life,” Fedde said. “He’s proven he’s not someone who should continue to be on probation.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client had moved to Fremont and had recently completed a jail sentence in Sarpy County. She asked the court to issue a sentence of time served.

Judge Michael Smith revoked Romero-Nelson’s probation and ordered him to serve 180 days on each charge. Romero-Nelson will serve the sentences at the same time and will receive credit for 52 days he has already spent in Cass County Jail. He will also be required to pay all court costs in the case.

