Man sent to prison for carrying cocaine

There were two juveniles riding with Harlston in the car when the trooper made the traffic stop. They were both safely returned to their home.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court Tuesday morning to follow the recommendations of the plea agreement. The plea deal called for Harlston to be sentenced to ten years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

If the habitual criminal designation had remained, Harlston would have been required to serve a minimum of ten years with no chance for accumulation of “good time” days for parole. The elimination of that provision means he will serve only five years because he will maintain his eligibility for good time.

“As the court knows, the state dismissed the habitual criminal allegation in this case, which is a tremendous benefit for Mr. Harlston,” Sunde said. “He was looking at ten years of hard time if that had been in effect. We’ve agreed to a sentence of ten years and one day, which will allow him to be out in five years. It’s a tremendous benefit for him.”

Harlston has spent time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on several previous charges. He served a little over three months in late 1998 and early 1999 for third-degree assault and theft by receiving, and he returned to prison later in 1999 for felony possession of marijuana.