Man sent to prison for carrying cocaine

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who was speeding in Cass County with 49 grams of cocaine in his pocket was sentenced to state prison Tuesday morning.
Jerome L. Harlston, 56, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. He reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that dismissed two felony charges and eliminated a habitual criminal designation.
Harlston pled guilty to one Class II felony charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver-cocaine. He also pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of possession of unlawful drug.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper spotted Harlston speeding while driving a 2007 Hyundai Entourage in the early afternoon of Nov. 17, 2018. The trooper made a routine traffic stop at 1:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near mile marker 426.
The trooper approached the car and attempted to start a conversation. The trooper had difficulty speaking with Harlston and determined he was under the influence of drugs. The trooper later discovered Harlston had 49 grams of cocaine in one of his pockets.
Harlston was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was transported to Cass County Jail and spent the next 115 days at the facility. He was placed in jail on a bond of $75,000, 10 percent.
There were two juveniles riding with Harlston in the car when the trooper made the traffic stop. They were both safely returned to their home.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court Tuesday morning to follow the recommendations of the plea agreement. The plea deal called for Harlston to be sentenced to ten years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
If the habitual criminal designation had remained, Harlston would have been required to serve a minimum of ten years with no chance for accumulation of “good time” days for parole. The elimination of that provision means he will serve only five years because he will maintain his eligibility for good time.
“As the court knows, the state dismissed the habitual criminal allegation in this case, which is a tremendous benefit for Mr. Harlston,” Sunde said. “He was looking at ten years of hard time if that had been in effect. We’ve agreed to a sentence of ten years and one day, which will allow him to be out in five years. It’s a tremendous benefit for him.”
Harlston has spent time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on several previous charges. He served a little over three months in late 1998 and early 1999 for third-degree assault and theft by receiving, and he returned to prison later in 1999 for felony possession of marijuana.
He was sentenced to prison in late 2003 for a theft charge in Douglas County, and he spent several months in prison in 2006 for a felony shoplifting offense. He served 14 months from August 2008 to October 2009 for possession of both cocaine and marijuana.
“The record is so extensive that I won’t test the court’s patience by reading it all,” Sunde said. “It is extensive and it involves drug dealing. This is a very fair sentence and I ask the court to follow it.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to follow the recommendation. She said Harlston had completed an outpatient treatment program and was trying to maintain his sobriety.
“His record is largely substance-abuse related, which tells me that once he can gain help he has a real ability to live a life free from the criminal justice system,” Bear said.
Judge Michael Smith agreed to follow the plea deal. He ordered Harlston to serve ten years in state prison on the cocaine charge and two years on the Class IV felony drug charge. He will serve both charges at the same time and will be eligible for good time credit.