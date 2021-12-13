Man sent to prison for Cass County offense

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha resident who drove a truck in Weeping Water with an open bottle of vodka will spend time in state prison.

Clint B. Stohlmann, 50, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He took part in a sentencing hearing on a Class IIA felony charge of driving while revoked from DUI-second offense.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Stohlmann at the intersection of West Eldora Avenue and North Elm Street in Weeping Water at 3:18 a.m. Jan. 14, 2020. The deputy noticed the righthand brake light was broken and then saw an open bottle of vodka in the truck.

A background check revealed Stohlmann had been required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle due to three previous driving under the influence of alcohol offenses. The deputy arrested Stohlmann after seeing the ignition interlock device had been removed from the truck.

Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter asked the court to send Stohlmann to prison. She said he had committed DUI offenses in 2006, 2008 and 2012 and had left the scene of an accident in Douglas County in 2012. He left the scene of a second accident in 2013 in Cass County. His driver’s license was suspended for 15 years after the 2013 incident.

“Given his criminal history and what has been laid out in the PSI (pre-sentence investigation), the state does not believe he is an appropriate candidate for probation,” Sutter said.

Defense attorney Joseph Howard told the court there had been several extenuating circumstances. He said his client had been homeless at the time and was living in his truck. He said Stohlmann was planning to sell his truck to a local farmer for $3,000. He said he was driving at that time of night in order to meet the farmer for an early-morning sale.

Howard said Stohlmann had removed the ignition interlock device because he did not want to sell the truck to the farmer with the device still inside.

Howard asked the court to issue a sentence of probation. He said his client would be willing to abide by any probation terms the court ordered.

Judge Michael Smith said he had reviewed the case and had listened carefully to what had been said in the courtroom. He felt a prison sentence was appropriate because of Stohlmann’s history with alcohol and the facts of the incident.

“The thing I can’t get past is that it was 3:18 a.m. and you were driving without an ignition interlock device and with an open container of vodka in the car,” Smith said.

Smith ordered Stohlmann to serve two to four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He also ordered a 15-year revocation of driving privileges.

