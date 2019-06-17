PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue man learned Monday he would go to state prison for at least one year for violating numerous terms of his Cass County probation.
Austin J. Merchen, 24, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. He admitted violating his probation during a March court hearing. He failed to appear for sentencing in late April and was arrested by Bellevue police officers in early May. He is currently being housed in Sarpy County Jail.
Merchen’s legal issues in Cass County began in April 2017 when he was arrested at a rest area along Interstate 80. Authorities were at the rest area at the time and became suspicious of his behavior. A drug dog walked around Merchen’s vehicle and alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs.
Authorities searched the car and found 1.5 pounds of marijuana inside. They also located a drug scale and several bags used to hold marijuana. Merchen was charged with a Class IIA felony of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver-marijuana.
Merchen received a sentence of 48 months of probation at a November 2017 court hearing. He was supposed to obey all laws, abstain from alcohol and drugs and report for mandatory drug tests.
Merchen appeared in Cass County District Court in June 2018 after local authorities learned he had been arrested in Douglas County on a felony charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Merchen had also missed several drug tests from January to April 2018.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Merchen to remain on probation at the June 2018 hearing. He also ordered him to attend 12-step meetings and complete 80 hours of community service.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said Monday morning that local probation officials made a new motion to revoke Merchen’s probation. Merchen was arrested and charged with domestic assault-third degree in Sarpy County in July 2018 but did not inform Cass County probation officials about that. He had also tested positive for marijuana several times and had missed multiple other required drug exams.
“In reviewing his performance on probation, it has been pretty bad, to be frank,” Palm said. “There have been a number of issues that are concerning to the state. He has had four separate law violations in Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties, and there have been a number of no-shows for drug tests. I believe there are more than 20 of those at this point.”
Palm asked the court to sentence Merchen to 18-36 months in state prison. He felt incarceration was necessary because of the large number of probation violations and the original Class IIA felony charge.
Palm also asked the court to make the sentence consecutive to a jail term Merchen received last week in Sarpy County Court. Merchen will spend six months in Sarpy County Jail on the domestic assault-third degree charge.
Defense attorney Randall Paragas told the court his client had been caught in a spiraling situation because of drug use. He said Merchen’s court history prior to the original Cass County charge consisted of four speeding tickets and one possession of marijuana violation. He felt Merchen could resume that lifestyle if he received more treatment.
“There is potential for him to return to the law-abiding citizen he was two years ago,” Paragas said.
Paragas asked the court to sentence Merchen to a term in Cass County Jail instead of state prison. He also asked the court to make the local sentence run at the same time as the Sarpy County charge.
Judge Michael Smith said he was unable to keep Merchen on probation because of the multiple violations. He ordered him to serve a term of two to four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Merchen could be released after one year if he receives good time credit in state prison.
Smith also ordered Merchen’s prison sentence to run consecutively to the jail time in Sarpy County. Merchen will receive credit for seven days already served.