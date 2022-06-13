Man sent to prison for distributing drugs

PLATTSMOUTH – A Nebraska resident who was carrying methamphetamine with him in his car in Plattsmouth will spend multiple years in state prison.

Bradshaw resident James T. Neely, 32, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in April to a Class II felony charge of attempted possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver-methamphetamine-10 to 28 grams.

Neely was transported from York County Jail to appear in the Plattsmouth hearing. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Neely is facing pending charges in two cases there. One case involves pending burglary and theft charges and the other involves possession of burglar’s tools. Neely will take part in York County Court cases in July.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty at 3:01 a.m. June 26, 2021. The deputy was watching traffic move past him on Highway 75 from a spot near Bay Road.

The deputy had his windows closed but still heard the loud sound of the exhaust coming from Neely’s vehicle. He also watched Neely slow down from 70 miles per hour to 60 mph. He began to follow the car and learned it belonged to a white middle-aged female. He also learned Neely had active arrest warrants in both Douglas and York counties.

The deputy stopped the car at the intersection of Highway 75 and Oak Hill Road and told Neely he was being pulled over for having a loud muffler. Neely told the deputy he was traveling to York, but a passenger later told him they were going to Aurora.

The deputy searched the car and found a small plastic baggie with a white substance. He also found a glass pipe and a large amount of a white crystalline substance in a green bag. The deputy found sticky notes that contained names, addresses and credit card numbers of customers.

Fedde said the state crime lab verified the substances in both bags as methamphetamine. Authorities also determined the methamphetamine weighed 21.408 grams. Fedde said drug experts would have testified that was a larger amount than what would have been needed for only personal use.

Fedde asked the court to issue a prison sentence. He said Neely’s criminal history began in 2016 and included charges such as driving under the influence of alcohol, forgery, theft by deception, driving under suspension and failure to appear. He said the amount of methamphetamine Neely was carrying with him was a major violation of the law.

“He’s clearly not a suitable candidate for probation,” Fedde said. “A serious, lengthy prison sentence is justified.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client was a military veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. She asked for probation to allow Neely to enter a treatment program. She felt he was willing to follow all treatment recommendations and services that would be offered.

Judge Michael Smith said a prison sentence was necessary. He felt the amount of drugs and type of personal information found in the car was evidence of drug distribution.

“I don’t doubt there is an addiction issue here, but there is more going on here than just that,” Smith said.

Smith ordered Neely to serve five to ten years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He will be eligible to complete his sentence in 30 months if he receives good-time credit while in prison.

