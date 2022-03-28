Man sent to prison for driving drunk in residential neighborhood

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who drove through a residential neighborhood in Plattsmouth while he was drunk will spend 18 months in state prison.

Matthew T. Marsh, 35, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in January to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-fourth offense.

Prosecutors had originally charged Marsh with a Class II felony count of DUI-fifth offense. Marsh’s criminal history includes five previous DUI charges, but one of them took place before 2007, which meant it had expired for purposes of criminal enhancement. His other DUI charges happened in April 2007 in Sarpy County, November 2007 in Cass County, July 2013 in Douglas County and October 2019 in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

A Plattsmouth police officer received a dispatch on July 13 that a man was speeding in the 600 block of 6th Street. She responded at 7:07 p.m. and learned residents had yelled at the man to slow down because children were playing in the area. Witnesses said the driver got out of his car and made threatening motions as if he had a gun.

Marsh returned to his car and tried to leave the area by speeding away. The police officer set up her patrol cruiser on the street to block him from driving off. She then spoke to Marsh and noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. She also located a pellet gun on the passenger seat.

The officer conducted a preliminary breath test at the scene, which revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .402. A chemical test conducted later that evening at Cass County Jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .335. The legal limit is .08.

Marsh’s bond was originally set at $300,000, 10 percent. It was reduced to $100,000, 10 percent, as part of a pre-trial release program to allow him to obtain treatment.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to issue a sentence of three years in state prison. He felt Marsh had already benefited from the reduced charge as part of the plea agreement. He also felt the circumstances of the case warranted a prison term.

“With a .335 test and a number of DUIs on his record, he is not a fit and suitable candidate for probation,” Fedde said. “He is a danger to the public out on the road.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to issue a probation sentence. She said Marsh had not committed any violations while on pre-trial release and had been sober for more than nine months. She also said he had previously served 61 days in Cass County Jail before entering his treatment program.

“I believe the court can fashion a probation sentence,” Bear said. “This is a young man who needs treatment.”

Judge Michael Smith told Marsh he was concerned about the large number of DUI violations. He said Marsh had a high blood-alcohol content level in previous cases as well as the current case.

Smith ordered Marsh to serve a term of three years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He will have to serve 18 months before he will be released.

Marsh will have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years. He will also spend 18 months on post-release supervision after he completes his prison term.

