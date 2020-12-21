Man sent to prison for DUI hit-and-run

Jackson did not stop to render aid at the scene. He turned his car in the opposite direction and began driving westbound. The CCSO deputy stopped his car at 11:10 a.m. near Eagle and began interviewing Jackson. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and told the deputy he was driving in Omaha. He also told her it was 6 p.m. instead of the actual morning time.

Jackson took a chemical breath test at 12:52 p.m. at Cass County Jail. The breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .239.

Jackson has been in Cass County Jail on a bond of $350,000, 10 percent, since his arrest. He has spent 323 days in custody.

Sunde asked the court Monday to issue a prison sentence of 20 to 30 years. He said Jackson had not learned from earlier DUI court appearances and was a threat to public safety.

“It is the worst case of drunk driving I’ve ever seen in my career as a prosecutor,” Sunde said. “I don’t say that lightly.”

Jackson’s eight previous DUI convictions took place in Douglas County from 1996-2019. He was in federal prison from 2000-08 for a crime of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and he accumulated multiple convictions for driving while revoked in the past ten years.