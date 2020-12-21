Man sent to prison for DUI hit-and-run

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who knocked another car off Highway 34 near Elmwood while he was driving drunk will spend more than seven years in state prison.
Wilbur L. Jackson, 44, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. Cass County prosecutors charged him with multiple crimes for a drunk-driving hit-and-run incident in February. It was Jackson’s ninth lifetime DUI offense.
Jackson appeared in a bench trial before Cass County District Court Judge Michael Smith on Sept. 30. Smith found him guilty of a Class II felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-fifth offense, a Class I misdemeanor of false reporting and a Class V misdemeanor of refusal to submit to breath test.
Smith also found Jackson guilty of reckless driving-second offense and leaving the scene of an accident without furnishing information. Both charges are Class II misdemeanors.
Authorities learned on Feb. 3 that a person in a Dodge Charger had been swerving in lanes on Interstate 80 before leaving the highway at Exit 426 near South Bend. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy then learned that a hit-and-run incident had taken place on Highway 34 near 334th Street by Elmwood at 11:06 a.m.
A witness said Jackson was driving eastbound on Highway 34 when his car swerved off the shoulder, came back on the road and then struck another vehicle. A grandmother was driving the car with her young granddaughter inside. The collision caused their car to leave the road and go into a cornfield.
Jackson did not stop to render aid at the scene. He turned his car in the opposite direction and began driving westbound. The CCSO deputy stopped his car at 11:10 a.m. near Eagle and began interviewing Jackson. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and told the deputy he was driving in Omaha. He also told her it was 6 p.m. instead of the actual morning time.
Jackson took a chemical breath test at 12:52 p.m. at Cass County Jail. The breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .239.
Jackson has been in Cass County Jail on a bond of $350,000, 10 percent, since his arrest. He has spent 323 days in custody.
Sunde asked the court Monday to issue a prison sentence of 20 to 30 years. He said Jackson had not learned from earlier DUI court appearances and was a threat to public safety.
“It is the worst case of drunk driving I’ve ever seen in my career as a prosecutor,” Sunde said. “I don’t say that lightly.”
Jackson’s eight previous DUI convictions took place in Douglas County from 1996-2019. He was in federal prison from 2000-08 for a crime of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and he accumulated multiple convictions for driving while revoked in the past ten years.
Sunde said the federal prison sentence had been the only means of preventing Jackson from driving while intoxicated. He felt Jackson would likely get behind the wheel again if he was allowed to be on probation or have a lighter sentence.
“If he is not sent to prison, Wilbur Jackson will almost certainly re-offend,” Sunde said. “He has done that again and again and again. He cannot do that from prison.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to be compassionate toward Jackson. She said alcohol had harmed her client’s life in many ways.
“I think there’s another lens to look at this through, and that there is a human being here,” Bear said. “He suffers from a terrible addiction that he has not been able to overcome in the past decades. He’s raised five really successful kids and has been an exemplary citizen when he’s not drinking.”
Bear asked the court to allow Jackson to seek treatment outside of the prison system. She felt prison would not help her client obtain the type of services he would need to battle his addiction.
Smith told Jackson he had received many letters of support from family members and others in the community. A Cass County Jail staff member wrote Smith a letter testifying to Jackson’s good character, and his children had written about the positive way he had raised them.
“When I read these things, it brings me a lot of sadness,” Smith said. “You have an accomplished family and they’re wonderful people. You missed spending time with them because you chose to drink.”
Smith said his primary responsibility was to protect innocent members of the public on highways and roads. He said that meant a prison sentence was necessary.
“If we were talking about just drinking alone, then it would be one thing, but the problem here is that you’re endangering other people with your actions,” Smith said. “We were just fractions of seconds away from this being a very different outcome. You could have killed the people in the other car or you could have killed yourself.”
Smith ordered Jackson to serve 10-15 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on the DUI charge. Jackson must serve a minimum of 7.5 years before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for the 323 days he has spent in jail.
Smith ordered Jackson to serve one year in prison on the false reporting charge and six months on the charges of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He will serve those amounts at the same time as the DUI charge.
