Man sent to prison for DUI injury incident

PLATTSMOUTH – A Humboldt man whose passenger was seriously injured after he was driving drunk in Plattsmouth will spend time in state prison.

Rylee S. Davis, 22, appeared in a sentencing hearing Monday morning in Cass County District Court. He pled no contest in September to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-causing serious bodily injury.

Davis was involved in a car crash that took place at 443 Dock Road in Plattsmouth on May 14. A witness told Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Plattsmouth police officers that they watched Davis’ car turn around at the end of the road at 8:55 p.m. The car then accelerated before going off the road and rolling over.

Scarlet E. Stodola, 21, was a passenger in the car. The impact of the rollover ejected her from the vehicle. Rescue crews transported Stodola to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with serious injuries. She underwent surgery to repair a ruptured diaphragm, tears to her colon and lacerations to her elbow and chin.

Davis remained at the scene and spoke to authorities there. He initially told officers that he had a few drinks a couple of hours before the incident, but he then told rescue personnel that he “had been drinking heavily” prior to the crash.

Authorities noticed Davis was slurring his speech and had a strong odor of alcohol. They arrested him and transported him to Cass County Jail after results from a preliminary breath test showed he was over the legal limit.

A chemical breath test conducted at the jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .213. The legal limit is .08.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Davis had accumulated several criminal charges in the past three years. These included driving under suspension, carrying a concealed weapon, attempted possession of controlled substance and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was placed on probation in Richardson County in 2021 for his first DUI conviction.

Fedde asked the court to sentence Davis to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He said Davis was not complying with his previous probation order and had caused an accident that had seriously injured Stodola.

“He was driving drunk when he already was on probation for DUI,” Fedde said. “He was more concerned about his drinking than he was about following the law.”

Defense attorney Jamie Cooper asked the court to issue a probation sentence that included significant time in a substance abuse treatment program. She felt either outpatient or inpatient treatment would help Davis with his overall health.

“This last instance in May really shook him up,” Cooper said. “We need to get him help.”

Judge Michael Smith said he had considered all of the factors related to the case. He felt Davis was not a suitable candidate for probation because he had failed to comply with the Richardson County probation order. He said the incident had also caused serious injuries to Stodola that required hospitalization.

Smith ordered Davis to serve a term of 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He must pay a $1,000 fine and will spend 18 months on post-release supervision. His driver’s license will also be suspended for 15 years.