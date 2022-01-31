Man sent to prison for DUI offense near Plattsmouth Toll Bridge

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who was drunk when he crashed his car near the Plattsmouth Toll Bridge will go to state prison for the offense.

Bleh Boe, 30, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. Boe pled guilty in November to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-fourth offense.

Prosecutors agreed to reduce their original Class II felony charge of DUI-.15+-fifth offense in exchange for the plea. All five of Boe’s DUI offenses have happened in the past five years.

Cass County Emergency Dispatch employees issued an alert about an accident that had taken place near the Plattsmouth Toll Bridge on June 20. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location on Livingston Road at 3:12 a.m.

Deputies spoke to Boe and learned he was driving a car that veered off the westbound lane of the road. The car crashed into a street sign and went up a hill before stopping.

Deputies asked Boe if he had been drinking after he showed signs of impairment. Boe denied he had consumed any alcohol, but a preliminary breath test revealed his blood-alcohol content (BAC) level was over the legal limit of .08.

Authorities arrested him and took him to Cass County Jail. A chemical breath test revealed a BAC of .205. Deputies also learned his driver’s license had been suspended in both Colorado and Nebraska.

Boe was convicted of drunk driving in Arapahoe County, Colo., in April 2017 and Adams County, Colo., in October 2018. His next three DUI offenses happened within 372 days of each other. He was arrested in Nemaha County on June 13, 2020, and in Otoe County on June 22, 2020. The Plattsmouth DUI came on June 20, 2021.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court to issue a prison sentence. Boe had been driving drunk in Plattsmouth while on probation for the Nemaha County offense. There had also been passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

“Not only did Mr. Boe not learn from his previous offenses, but he put the motoring public in danger here,” Sunde said.

Defense attorney Julie Bear said Boe had grown up in a refugee camp in Myanmar before coming to the United States. She said his employer was pleased with his work ethic and gave positive reviews of his time with the company. She asked the court to issue a probation sentence that included a mandatory 90 days in Cass County Jail.

“I think there is some cultural disconnect about the prohibition of driving after drinking,” Bear said. “I think this case also speaks about the power of addiction. He has completed treatment and has no history outside the DUIs other than a fishing violation.”

Judge Michael Smith said the large amount of DUI offenses in a small number of years concerned him.

“I’m troubled by the timeline here,” Smith said before listing the dates of the three most recent DUIs. “It’s not just yourself that you’re endangering. It’s the whole public.”

Smith said there was a substantial risk Boe would commit another DUI if he was placed on probation. He ordered Boe to serve two years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Boe will also have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.