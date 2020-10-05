Man sent to prison for punching police officer

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who punched a police officer in the head earlier this year will spend time in state prison for the crime.
Joshua D. Bonnell, 32, appeared in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled guilty in August to one Class IV felony charge of attempted third-degree assault on a peace officer. He also pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense.
The state reduced its original Class IIIA felony charge of third-degree assault on a peace officer as part of a plea bargain. The state also dismissed Class I misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.
A Plattsmouth police officer was on patrol on May 26 when she noticed a headlight was not working on Bonnell’s car. He initially did not stop for her but he eventually pulled to the side of the road in the 1100 block of Avenue D at 9:03 p.m.
The officer asked Bonnell to remain in his car after he tried to step out of it. He became uncooperative and slammed the car door on her arm. She pointed a taser at him after he began using obscene language. He also refused to leave the vehicle after she said she would be placing him under arrest.
A second police officer arrived on scene. He began helping the first officer in an attempt to pull Bonnell out of the vehicle. The second officer then tried to deploy a taser after Bonnell became even more uncooperative. Bonnell pulled the taser probes out and punched the officer in the face.
A third officer came to the location and used his taser to subdue Bonnell. The officers placed him in handcuffs and brought him to Cass County Jail. Bonnell was apologetic at the jail and said he had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana earlier that evening. A chemical test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .135.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said the state recommended a prison sentence. He said Bonnell had been convicted of assaulting a person in a previous case last year. The short time period between the 2019 case and this year’s assault played a large factor in the state’s sentencing request.
“He certainly didn’t amend his ways between then and now,” Fedde said. “It’s important to realize that Mr. Bonnell has not learned his lesson.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to issue probation. She said Bonnell had already spent 133 days in jail and would benefit from treatment programs offered by probation.
Judge Michael Smith felt there was a substantial risk that Bonnell would commit another offense if he was placed on probation. He ordered him to serve two years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit given for 133 days. He must also pay a $500 fine and will have his driver’s license revoked for six months.
Smith also ordered Bonnell to spend 12 months on post-release supervision. He said Bonnell would be able to obtain treatment services during that time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!