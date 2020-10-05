Man sent to prison for punching police officer

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who punched a police officer in the head earlier this year will spend time in state prison for the crime.

Joshua D. Bonnell, 32, appeared in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled guilty in August to one Class IV felony charge of attempted third-degree assault on a peace officer. He also pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense.

The state reduced its original Class IIIA felony charge of third-degree assault on a peace officer as part of a plea bargain. The state also dismissed Class I misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

A Plattsmouth police officer was on patrol on May 26 when she noticed a headlight was not working on Bonnell’s car. He initially did not stop for her but he eventually pulled to the side of the road in the 1100 block of Avenue D at 9:03 p.m.

The officer asked Bonnell to remain in his car after he tried to step out of it. He became uncooperative and slammed the car door on her arm. She pointed a taser at him after he began using obscene language. He also refused to leave the vehicle after she said she would be placing him under arrest.