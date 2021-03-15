Man sent to prison for sexual assault

Palm said it was unsettling to hear Clifton’s conversations with the teenage victim after she encountered him about the sexual assaults. He said Clifton initially blamed his decisions on alcohol, even though he had not been drinking alcohol before many of the assaults took place. Clifton then blamed the victim for being attractive and told her she needed to “go out and have sex” with other people.

“That’s the advice he gave to the victim,” Palm said. “It is just stunning that that’s what he came up with.”

Palm said Clifton did not show any concern about the victim after the assaults took place. He asked the court to consider material contained in a victim impact statement. The victim had asked the court to send Clifton to prison because of the harm she had suffered. Palm echoed that sentiment and said the victim’s “logic was quite sound” in the request for prison.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Gaertig told the court his client had been employed prior to his arrest and had not violated any protection orders. He said Clifton was a low risk to re-offend and would not take part in any criminal behavior in the future.

Gaertig asked the court to impose a five-year term of intensive supervised probation. He also asked for a minimum term of incarceration if the court felt probation was not appropriate.