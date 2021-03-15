Man sent to prison for sexual assault

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man will spend multiple years in state prison for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter at home.
Eagle resident Casey B. Clifton, 39, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. A jury convicted him of two charges after a trial in October. They found him guilty of a Class II felony of first-degree sexual assault and a Class IIA felony of incest. They acquitted him on a Class IIIA felony charge of sexual assault of a child-third degree.
Authorities arrested Clifton in 2019 after a female victim told them about his behavior. She said Clifton had inappropriately touched parts of her body more than 100 times during the previous six months. The teenage victim said the inappropriate actions happened in a hot tub, bathroom and bedroom.
Clifton took part in a trial Oct. 21-23 in Plattsmouth. Clifton, the female victim and the female victim’s mother testified before the jury. Members of the jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before delivering their verdict.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Clifton’s case was among the more serious that he had seen in district court. He said Clifton had caused physical, emotional and mental harm to the teenage victim with his decisions and actions.
“In doing so, he violated everything sacred about being a stepfather,” Palm said. “She should have been in a position to be safe in her own home.”
Palm said it was unsettling to hear Clifton’s conversations with the teenage victim after she encountered him about the sexual assaults. He said Clifton initially blamed his decisions on alcohol, even though he had not been drinking alcohol before many of the assaults took place. Clifton then blamed the victim for being attractive and told her she needed to “go out and have sex” with other people.
“That’s the advice he gave to the victim,” Palm said. “It is just stunning that that’s what he came up with.”
Palm said Clifton did not show any concern about the victim after the assaults took place. He asked the court to consider material contained in a victim impact statement. The victim had asked the court to send Clifton to prison because of the harm she had suffered. Palm echoed that sentiment and said the victim’s “logic was quite sound” in the request for prison.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Gaertig told the court his client had been employed prior to his arrest and had not violated any protection orders. He said Clifton was a low risk to re-offend and would not take part in any criminal behavior in the future.
Gaertig asked the court to impose a five-year term of intensive supervised probation. He also asked for a minimum term of incarceration if the court felt probation was not appropriate.
“We ask the punishment fit the crime in proportion,” Gaertig said.
Judge Michael Smith told Clifton that he would be placed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry. He also said imprisonment was necessary to protect the safety of the public.
Smith ordered Clifton to serve a sentence of 15-20 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for the first-degree sexual assault charge. He also ordered him to serve an additional 10-15 years for incest. He will serve those sentences on a consecutive basis.
Clifton will be given credit for 136 days he has spent in Cass County Jail. He will also be required to pay all court costs in the case.