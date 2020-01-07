PLATTSMOUTH – A man who stole a truck from a Cass County residence in April will serve time in state prison for the crime.
Lincoln resident Travis L. Holmbeck, 36, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty earlier this year to a Class IV felony of criminal mischief-$5,000 or more. The state dismissed three charges as part of a plea agreement.
Holmbeck was arrested April 1 after he illegally entered a residence on Ranch Road west of Plattsmouth at 4:21 a.m. He stole the keys to a Chevrolet Silverado truck and struck a tree on the property of the victims. He then left the house at a high rate of speed.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy began following the truck on Ashland Road and notified Plattsmouth police officers about the situation. Deputies and police officers stopped him on Oak Hill Road west of 6th St.
Authorities said Holmbeck displayed erratic behavior after the truck was stopped. He said he was being chased by two people with guns and needed to take the truck in order to live. Authorities arrested him without incident and transported him to Cass County Jail.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court the victims were traumatized by the incident. He said Holmbeck’s behavior could have led to a worse outcome either at the house or on the road.
“They were certainly scared by what happened,” Fedde said. “This is something that would certainly cause you to be less trustworthy of your home’s security.”
Fedde said Holmbeck had a criminal history dating to 2001. He previously served time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on a charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was released on parole from the Lancaster County charge in July 2011.
Holmbeck had also been previously charged with assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal mischief and theft by receiving. He is facing two pending charges from late 2019.
“Given his history he is not a suitable candidate for probation,” Fedde said. “There is enough here to overcome the presumption of probation on a Class IV felony.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Holmbeck had been self-medicating at the time of the incident. She said he spent more than one month in residential treatment and 60 days in a halfway house. He is currently in an aftercare program.
“He is extremely remorseful for his behavior and the effect this had on the victims,” Bear said.
Judge Michael Smith said a prison sentence was the only viable option due to Holmbeck’s lengthy criminal history.
“I’m looking at nearly two decades of charges, and I notice there are two pending cases,” Smith said. “There are substantive and compelling reasons why you cannot be effectively and safely monitored on probation.”
Smith ordered Holmbeck to serve two years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He will serve 12 months of post-release supervision after he leaves state prison. Holmbeck must also pay $1,000 of restitution to the victim and $6,770 to First Federated Bank.