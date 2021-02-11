Man sent to prison for violating probation

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will serve time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections after he violated probation by taking part in an attempted robbery in Omaha.

James W. Roloff, 29, participated in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He recently admitted violating his probation during a court hearing. He appeared online from the Nebraska Department of Corrections at Monday’s event.

Roloff is currently serving a two-year sentence out of Douglas County for a felony charge of attempted theft-unlawful taking-$5,000 or more. Omaha police officers arrested him in April 2020 during an attempted robbery there. He began serving time on that charge on Nov. 10.

Roloff began serving 36 months on probation in Cass County in May 2018 for an attempted burglary in Mynard. A homeowner approached his house and saw a person in an unfamiliar pickup truck drive away from the residence. The homeowner then discovered someone had opened a gun safe and rummaged through several rooms in the house.

Investigators found a credit card with Roloff’s name on the floor of one of the rooms. They said he had broken into the house with the intention of stealing items, but he left abruptly because the homeowner returned from work earlier than expected.