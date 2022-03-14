Man sent to prison for Weeping Water theft

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who stole food and drinks out of a Weeping Water concession stand will spend time in state prison for his actions.

Chad J. Schuneman, 41, accepted a plea deal in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. Schuneman pled guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of burglary. Attorneys agreed to recommend a prison sentence of four to six years, with the time running concurrently with a prison sentence he is now serving in Lincoln.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss two additional charges in exchange for Schuneman’s plea. They dismissed a Class IV felony charge of theft-stolen property-$1,500 to $5,000 and a Class I misdemeanor of theft-unlawful taking-$500 to $1,500.

Schuneman is currently serving prison time on two felony charges out of Douglas County and one felony charge out of Sarpy County. He began serving two consecutive terms of five to ten years for stealing four or more financial transaction devices and stealing items more than $5,000 in value. He is also serving four to six years for a Sarpy County burglary conviction.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court authorities learned about a burglary in progress at the concession stand at the Weeping Water football field and softball diamond. Two Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies began heading to the area at 4:24 a.m. Oct. 17, 2020.

The deputies noticed that a Silverado truck was parked at a 45-degree angle off the road at 144th Street near the Cass County Fairgrounds. The truck was missing its left-rear tire and was still running. Authorities scanned the license plate and learned it had been reported stolen out of Sarpy County two days earlier.

Deputies found water jugs, bottles of tea, containers of sports drinks and a large number of candy bars in the truck. They went to the Weeping Water concession stand and found evidence that someone had broken into the building. Weeping Water school officials confirmed that the items found in the truck were from the concession stand.

Authorities later learned that someone had stolen a Chevrolet Impala from a location on Highway 1 during the middle of the morning. They found a woman who was near the first truck and spoke to her. She told them she was Schuneman’s girlfriend.

The woman told authorities she was with Schuneman in the truck when he mentioned it had been stolen. He became concerned and decided to park the truck on 144th St. The woman said Schuneman told her to run away from the truck and hide in a ditch. He left the stolen truck and then ran away before stealing the second car.

Both sides agreed to proceed to immediate sentencing. Fedde said he had contacted the victims of both stolen cars and they had consented to the plea deal. He also said Schuneman had previously spent time in prison for a Cass County burglary and manufacturing methamphetamine in Sarpy County.

Judge Michael Smith agreed with the recommendation and sentenced Schuneman to a term of four to six years in state prison. He will also be required to pay all court costs in the current case.

