Man sent to prison in county DUI case

The deputy arrived on scene and saw Thomas walking on the side of the road. Thomas told the deputy his car had run out of gas, but the officer saw that Thomas had crashed the vehicle along the side of the road. One of the bumpers was missing from the car and the airbags had deployed.

The deputy observed that Thomas had slurred speech and watery eyes. There was also an odor of alcohol coming from his breath. The deputy transported Thomas to Cass County Jail after conducting a field sobriety test.

Sunde said Thomas refused to take part in a chemical breath test at the jail. He said jail employees gave Thomas several opportunities to provide a sample of his breath, but he declined to do so each time.

Thomas told the court he was thankful he had not hurt himself or anyone else that night. He said his behavior had been unacceptable and he had learned a great deal from the experience. He accepted the plea deal after speaking twice with Sunde at the jail.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Thomas to serve two to three years in prison on the first charge and 12-18 months on the second charge. Thomas will receive credit for 184 days he has spent in Cass County Jail. He will also pay all court costs in the case.

