Man sent to prison in county DUI case

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man will spend time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for driving drunk in Cass County this past spring.
Dangelo C. Thomas, 33, took part in plea and sentencing hearings in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He has been held in Cass County Jail on a bond of $100,000, 10 percent, since his arrest on May 10.
Thomas pled guilty to two charges as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He pled guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of refusal to submit to chemical breath test-fourth offense. He also pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of driving while revoked from DUI.
Both charges carry a mandatory 15-year loss of driving privileges. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said both sides had agreed to recommend a prison sentence of two to three years on the first charge and 12-18 months on the second charge.
The state agreed to dismiss a Class IIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-fourth offense in exchange for the pleas. Thomas committed his previous DUI offenses in Lancaster County in October 2011, November 2013 and June 2016.
Sunde said a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a report of an erratic driver heading northbound on Highway 63 near Alvo on the evening of May 10. Witnesses said the car had been crossing into the other lane of the highway.
The deputy arrived on scene and saw Thomas walking on the side of the road. Thomas told the deputy his car had run out of gas, but the officer saw that Thomas had crashed the vehicle along the side of the road. One of the bumpers was missing from the car and the airbags had deployed.
The deputy observed that Thomas had slurred speech and watery eyes. There was also an odor of alcohol coming from his breath. The deputy transported Thomas to Cass County Jail after conducting a field sobriety test.
Sunde said Thomas refused to take part in a chemical breath test at the jail. He said jail employees gave Thomas several opportunities to provide a sample of his breath, but he declined to do so each time.
Thomas told the court he was thankful he had not hurt himself or anyone else that night. He said his behavior had been unacceptable and he had learned a great deal from the experience. He accepted the plea deal after speaking twice with Sunde at the jail.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Thomas to serve two to three years in prison on the first charge and 12-18 months on the second charge. Thomas will receive credit for 184 days he has spent in Cass County Jail. He will also pay all court costs in the case.
