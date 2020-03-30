Man sent to prison in local firearms case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Palm said a large amount of another substance was found in the car, but it tested negative as a controlled substance. Authorities also discovered a sawed-off shotgun and several knives.

Wilfong had been prohibited from owning or carrying any weapon due to a list of criminal charges spanning more than a decade. His criminal history includes charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment, theft, eluding law enforcement and possession of controlled substances.

The most recent charges were for felony possession of controlled substances in Douglas County in 2018. He spent time at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for illegally owning alprazolam and clonazepam. He was on post-release supervision when authorities stopped the car in Beaver Lake.

Palm asked the court to follow the plea deal’s recommendation of a prison sentence. He said Wilfong had not admitted responsibility for his actions and was facing a mandatory minimum prison term on the firearms charge.

“I did find it curious that Mr. Wilfong said he didn’t believe anything in the car was his,” Palm said. “That flies in the face of all of the facts.”