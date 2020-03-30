Man sent to prison in local firearms case

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who had illegal drugs and guns in a car on Rock Bluff Road in Beaver Lake will spend at least three years in state prison.
Adam T. Wilfong, 34, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest in January to a pair of felony charges.
Wilfong entered pleas to a Class ID felony charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. The state agreed to dismiss six additional charges as part of the plea bargain. These included felony criminal impersonation, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and several drug charges.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop on Rock Bluff Road near 27th Avenue on Sept. 8. Wilfong was in the back seat of the vehicle with a female passenger. A second female was driving the car.
Palm said Wilfong provided a false name to authorities when they asked him for identification. He said Wilfong gave the false name because Douglas County authorities had previously issued an arrest warrant for him on a felony drug charge.
Deputies and a local K9 unit found a defaced .357 handgun in the back seat near Wilfong. They also found a clear plastic baggie that contained drugs and a scale that had drug residue on it. The two items were later tested at the state crime lab. Authorities confirmed the substance on both items was methamphetamine.
Palm said a large amount of another substance was found in the car, but it tested negative as a controlled substance. Authorities also discovered a sawed-off shotgun and several knives.
Wilfong had been prohibited from owning or carrying any weapon due to a list of criminal charges spanning more than a decade. His criminal history includes charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment, theft, eluding law enforcement and possession of controlled substances.
The most recent charges were for felony possession of controlled substances in Douglas County in 2018. He spent time at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for illegally owning alprazolam and clonazepam. He was on post-release supervision when authorities stopped the car in Beaver Lake.
Palm asked the court to follow the plea deal’s recommendation of a prison sentence. He said Wilfong had not admitted responsibility for his actions and was facing a mandatory minimum prison term on the firearms charge.
“I did find it curious that Mr. Wilfong said he didn’t believe anything in the car was his,” Palm said. “That flies in the face of all of the facts.”
Defense attorney Michael Ziskey asked the court to follow the plea deal. Ziskey said it appeared his client was under the influence of substances during the traffic stop.
Judge Michael Smith said prison time was necessary due to Wilfong’s criminal history. He ordered him to serve a term of three years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on the firearms charge. That is the mandatory minimum for a Class ID felony.
Smith ordered Wilfong to serve an additional term of one to two years in state prison on the drug charge. He will serve that time on a consecutive basis to the firearms charge. He will be given credit for 205 days he has already served in Cass County Jail.
