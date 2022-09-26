Man sentenced for area DUI incident

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who was under the influence of drugs while he was inside his car in Cass County will spend time in Cass County Jail.

Michael A. Wulf, 34, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for plea and sentencing hearings. He accepted a plea deal on two charges. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine and a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs-first offense.

The state and defense both recommended a jail sentence of 30 days on the drug charge. They asked the court to sentence Wulf to a term of 7-60 days in jail on the DUI charge. Defense attorney Julie Bear also requested that the sentences be served at the same time.

Deputy County Attorney Chris Perrone told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty at 8:31 p.m. April 23. The deputy spotted Wulf sleeping in his car in the parking lot of Ashland Country Club with the engine running.

The deputy attempted to wake up Wulf by knocking on the window. He spotted a glass pipe on Wulf’s lap and felt illegal drugs could be inside the car. Perrone said Wulf was lethargic after he woke up and needed to hold on to the car in order to remain upright. He later failed several field sobriety tests at the scene.

The deputy arrested Wulf and transported him to Cass County Jail. A search of Wulf’s vehicle revealed a cylinder bottle and a glass jar that both contained green leafy substances. The glass pipe that was on Wulf’s lap later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Bear told the court at the sentencing hearing that Wulf was requesting a jail sentence. She said Wulf would like to move away from Nebraska and did not want to have a probation term.

Judge Michael Smith sentenced Wulf to 30 days in jail on both charges. The counts will run concurrently and Wulf will receive credit for 14 days he has already spent in jail. He must also pay a $500 fine and will have his driver’s license suspended for six months.