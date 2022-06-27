Man sentenced for buying car fraudulently in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bennington man who fraudulently bought a car in Plattsmouth for more than $36,000 will spend five years on probation.

Bryce W. Turnbull, 22, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty earlier this year to one Class IIA felony charge of theft by deception-$5,000 or more. The state dismissed a Class IIA felony charge of issue bad check-$5,000 or more as part of a plea agreement.

Turnbull visited Woodhouse Ford in Plattsmouth in September 2020 and told employees he wanted to buy a 2019 Ford Mustang. Plattsmouth Police Department investigators learned Turnbull told employees he was a part-owner of a sanitation business. He also showed the employees a smartphone app that seemed to indicate he had $70,000 in his checking account.

Woodhouse provided a driver to bring the car to Turnbull at a later date. Turnbull signed the purchase agreement and gave a check for $36,396.00 to the dealership representative.

Woodhouse learned his checking account did not have sufficient funds to cover the cost of his purchase. His bank balance was $3,978 on Sept. 28, 2020, and only $610.79 on Oct. 3.

Investigators learned Turnbull quickly sold the fraudulently-obtained Mustang to another car dealership for $29,500. They also learned Turnbull had tried to write fraudulent checks for $39,244.99 and $47,522.32 to two other car dealerships located outside of Cass County. Douglas County authorities arrested him on April 29, 2021.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm asked the court to sentence Turnbull to a lengthy term of probation. He recommended 60 months to allow him to repay the entire restitution amount. Turnbull has paid back $3,000 of the original check amount.

“The victim has been without money for quite some time,” Palm said.

Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to issue probation. She felt that would be the best way for authorities to monitor Turnbull and ensure he was making his payments.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Turnbull to pay restitution of $33,396 to Woodhouse Ford. He must pay monthly amounts of $556.60 beginning July 1.

Turnbull will remain on probation for 60 months. He must attend a victim empathy class and trauma group and will be required to write a letter of apology to Woodhouse Ford. He must also pay all court costs within one year.

