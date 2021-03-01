Man sentenced for domestic assault

PLATTSMOUTH – An Avoca man will be required to complete multiple probation terms after he assaulted a woman in August 2020.

Nicholas J. Pollard, 34, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. Pollard pled guilty in December to two criminal charges. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor count of third-degree assault and a Class II misdemeanor of criminal mischief-intentional property damage.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Pollard and a female victim began arguing in an Avoca home on Aug. 6. She told authorities Pollard became angry after the sounds of children had woken him up.

Fedde said Pollard grabbed a computerized Apple Watch that belonged to the female victim’s daughter. He took a hammer and used it to smash the watch. He then took the female victim to the ground and held his forearm to her neck. Fedde said Pollard’s actions did not cause any injuries to the woman.

Pollard purchased a new Apple Watch for the daughter after the incident. He paid $75 in restitution due to the difference in price of the former and current versions of the watch.