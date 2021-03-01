Man sentenced for domestic assault

PLATTSMOUTH – An Avoca man will be required to complete multiple probation terms after he assaulted a woman in August 2020.
Nicholas J. Pollard, 34, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. Pollard pled guilty in December to two criminal charges. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor count of third-degree assault and a Class II misdemeanor of criminal mischief-intentional property damage.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Pollard and a female victim began arguing in an Avoca home on Aug. 6. She told authorities Pollard became angry after the sounds of children had woken him up.
Fedde said Pollard grabbed a computerized Apple Watch that belonged to the female victim’s daughter. He took a hammer and used it to smash the watch. He then took the female victim to the ground and held his forearm to her neck. Fedde said Pollard’s actions did not cause any injuries to the woman.
Pollard purchased a new Apple Watch for the daughter after the incident. He paid $75 in restitution due to the difference in price of the former and current versions of the watch.
Fedde asked the court to issue a jail sentence. He said Pollard had been convicted of domestic assault in both 2010 and 2014. He had also been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol in 2011.
“The probation office doesn’t believe he is an appropriate candidate for probation, and the state agrees with this,” Fedde said. “This is his third domestic violence conviction.”
Defense attorney Jonathon Crosby asked the court to issue a probation sentence. He said his client had not physically harmed the victim and the two people were still living together.
Judge Michael Smith said he felt the best way to protect Pollard and his family was to place him on probation for as long as possible. He felt Pollard would find himself back in the same situation if he was given a nine-month jail sentence without any treatment services.
Smith ordered Pollard to serve 24 months of probation. Pollard must complete a batterer’s intervention/domestic violence treatment program and a common-sense parenting class. He must abstain from alcohol, pay all court costs and submit to random tests and searches.